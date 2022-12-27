RCCI inks MoU with PITB for Job Centre in Punjab Province

RAWALPINDI: /DNA/ – RCCI inked an MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) with Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) on the Establishment of Job Centre in Punjab Province. Job Center in PunjabProvince’, a collaborative effort of PITB, Labor & Human Resource Department (L&HRD) and the Government of Punjab, is being deployed at divisional and district levels across Punjab. The initiative, though in its initial stage, has already registered 20,000 workers.

President RCCI Saqib Rafiq, Senior Vice President Muhammad Hamza Sarosh and Vice President Faisal Shahzad along with Senior Programme Manager Shams ul Islam, Programme Manager Syed Umar Saeed, attended the signing ceremony.

President Saqib Rafiq lauded the PITB initiative and said that the portal will play the role of bridge between employers, promoters, job exchange agencies, workers, and job seekers.