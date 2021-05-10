RCCI inks MoU with Ladies Lounge

RAWALPINDI, MAY 10 (DNA) – A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (RCCI) and the Ladies Lounge aiming to to create opportunities for women entrepreneurs. Under the agreement, RCCI and Ladies Lounge will engage in close cooperation to facilitate and empower women members of RCCI for the platform to connect in Business-to-Business (B2B) and Business-to-Consumer (B2C) meetings.

The MOU document was signed by Chamber President Mohammad Nasir Mirza and CEO Ms Saba Haider on the behalf of Ladies Lounge.

The signing ceremony was held at Chamber House while Senior Vice President Osman Ashraf, Vice President Shahraiz A Malik, members of the executive committee, women convener Noreen Ghaffar and others were also present on the occasion.

RCCI President Nasir Mirza said that creating opportunities and providing a platform to empower women in entrepreneurship had always been Chamber’s priority.

“The main purpose of this MOU was to provide women a platform to improve their networking and excel in the field of entrepreneurship,” he said.

CEO Saba Haider in her remarks added that the main purpose of Ladies Lounge is to create an empowering community for women by building a platform to connect. The lounge provides a dedicated space for the display corners for women entrepreneurs and also offers get together, events & indoor & outdoor activities.

Under the agreement, all women entrepreneurs associated with RCCI will get special discounts on any training activity, displays, meetup, retreats or events.=DNA

