RCCI inks MoU with Hamdard University

Rawalpindi, AUG 6 /DNA/ – A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) and Hamdard University. The purpose of the MOU was to strengthen industry-academy linkages and provide scholarship access and internship facility to deserving students.

RCCI president Mohammad Nasir Mirza and Mueen Batlay from Hamdard Univeristy signed and exchanged the mou document at a ceremony held in Chamber House Rawalpindi here on Friday. RCCI president Nasir Mirza said that the RCCI has MoUs with more than 20 universities and colleges. Global Entrepreneurship Week is held annually in the Chamber. He also briefed Director Mueen Batley about the installation of Rainwater Harvesting and Recharge System in the Chamber. DNA