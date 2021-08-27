RCCI ink MOU with MCCI, Bloemfontein South Africa

RAWALPINDI, AUG 27 /DNA/ – RCCI signed a memorandum of understanding with Mangaung Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Bloemfontein South Africa.

President RCCI Nasir Mirza and President MCCI Ms. Nancy De Souza was present at the signing ceremony which was held at Chamber house Rawalpindi on a virtual platform. Pakistan Ambassador to South Africa Mazhar Javed marked his presence as a Chief Guest at the MoU signing ceremony.

Commercial Secretary Ms. Humaira Israr also marked her presence on the occasion and acknowledged the activities of RCCI.

Trade and Investment Attache Humaira Israr said that all kinds of assistance was being provided to exporters to promote trade. The diplomatic mission is working hard to remove obstacles related to banking channels and NOCs. She welcomed Chamber’s suggestions and efforts to promote trade and improve networking.

Under the Mou agreement both Chambers will work together to promote bilateral trade opportunities between both countries.=DNA

=========