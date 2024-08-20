RCCI demands construction package and relocation of SMEs along Ring Road

RAWALPINDI, AUG 20 /DNA/ – Business Community and Participants of the Standing Committee on Paints and Chemicals held at the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) demand a construction package and relocation of SMEs along Ring Road. House on the suggestion of Group Leader Sohail Altaf passed a unanimous resolution urging the Government of Pakistan to announce a comprehensive construction package as more than 70 Industries are directly related and associated with construction projects.” The meeting discussed the issues related to the paint and chemical manufacturers. RCCI President Saqib Rafiq informed the committee members about the prospect of economic zones along Ring Road and sought suggestions and recommendations from the Paints and Chemicals Association in this regard.

The meeting was chaired by Chairman RCCI Mohammad Badar Haroon along with President RCCI Saqib Rafiq. Senior Vice President Muhammad Hamza Sarosh, Vice President Faisal Shahzad, Former Presidents, Vice Chairman Standing Committee on Paints and Chemicals Mr. Humayun Zaheer and other distinguished members were also present in the meeting.

The committee members in an interactive session shared key suggestions on environmental challenges and workers’ safety and also gave valuable input for the growth of the Paints and Chemical Industry. The relocation of allied industry including Furniture, Plastic Shoes, Goods Transport, the ring road project, anomalies in the Tajir Dost scheme, the development of industrial zones and Construction Package for the Industry, issues with fake subsidies, and challenges related to (LC) for exports were also part of the discussion.