RCCI delegation meets Ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan

| July 27, 2022

ISLAMABAD, JUL 27: /DNA/ – Members of RCCI met Former PM Imran Khan in line with our campaign for the Charter of Economy. President of Pakistan Arif Alvi had played an important role for this meeting. Alhamdulillah, the Breaking News for the business community and people of Pakistan is that Imran Khan agreed to sign a Charter of Economy to be prepared by RCCI, in the interest of the country. He has also agreed to push the ring road project along with industrial zones and start Layi Express by the government of Punjab. Alhamdulillah, let us hope for the best. Pakistan Zindabad.

