RCCI delegation led by Usman Shaukat visits Azerbaijan Embassy to offer condolences

RAWALPINDI, DEC 28: /DNA/ – The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI)President Usman Shaukat along with Executive Committee members, visited the Azerbaijan Embassy in Islamabad to express heartfelt condolences over the tragic crash of an Azerbaijani airliner near Aktau, Kazakhstan, which claimed numerous lives.

During his meeting with Azerbaijan’s Ambassador, Khazar Farhadov, President Usman Shaukat conveyed deep sorrow on behalf of RCCI and prayed for eternal peace for the departed souls. He also extended prayers for strength and patience for the bereaved families and wished a swift recovery for the injured.

The RCCI stands in solidarity with the people of Azerbaijan during this moment of profound grief and loss.