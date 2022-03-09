RCCI celebrates International Women’s Day

RAWALPINDI, MAR 9 /DNA/ – The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI ) organized a ceremony to mark International Women’s Day at the Chamber house here on Wednesday.

First Lady Begum Samina Alvi, was the chief guest on the occasion. Ms Kashmala Tariq, Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace, Senator Ms Fozia Arshad, Ms Shandana Gulzar Khan, MNA and Chairperson Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians

Group Leader Sohail Altaf, President Rauf , Senior Vice President Asim Malik, Vice President Talat Awan, Chairperson Falak Anjum, women members, and students were also present on the occasion.

The first lady Samina Alvi lauded RCCI efforts for promoting women entrepreneurship, women empowerment and emphasized the need for ensuring the inclusion of women in the national mainstream.

She said no country could progress without the empowerment of women and stressed that all segments of society needed to play their role in this regard.

Begum Alvi said the Pakistani women were showcasing their talent in various fields and professions. She mentioned that women in the country had achieved a successful position after a great struggle.

Begum Alvi said the government was taking concrete steps to provide women equal opportunities to excel. She emphasized inculcating the values of respecting women in children right from their homes so as to help develop a civilized society.

Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplaces Kashmala Khan said it was time to break gender biases in society and realize the challenges faced by women in a male-dominated society.

She emphasized the need for including women in decision-making and providing them equal job opportunities.

She said the government was taking steps for the empowerment of women through effective steps and mentioned that her office was giving verdicts on women’s property-related cases within two months.

President RCCI Chaudhry Naeem Rauf said Pakistan could only progress with the participation of women in all fields of life, particularly trade and business.

He said setting up micro-enterprises, women chambers and industrial academia linkages were the need of the time.

RCCI President Nadeem Rauf Presenting bouquet to first lady Ms Samina Alvi during her visit to chamber to mark International Women’s Day 2022.