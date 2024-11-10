RCCI Calls for Review of Bank Road Pedestrianization Plan in Sadar

Rawalpindi, NOV 10 /DNA/ – The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (RCCI) has voiced serious concerns over the decision to designate Bank Road in the Sadar Commercial Area as a pedestrian-only “walking street.” RCCI President Usman Shaukat expressed his worries about the negative impact this move will have on local businesses and urged authorities to reconsider.

In a statement, President Usman Shaukat emphasized that the pedestrianization of Bank Road would hinder customer access, especially affecting women and senior citizens who may find it difficult to navigate the area without convenient parking options. He stated, “The long-standing issue of parking in Sadar Commercial Area needs an effective solution. RCCI had previously recommended the construction of a parking plaza, yet no action has been taken. Without addressing parking, restricting vehicle access will harm businesses and discourage shoppers.”

He further highlighted the high operating costs and rents of shops in the commercial area, stressing that limited customer access will jeopardize sales, impacting not only shop owners but also reducing the area’s tax contribution. “Without business activity, a commercial area loses its vibrancy. It’s essential that the station commander and Cantonment Board officials recognize the gravity of this issue,” Shaukat said.

President Usman Shaukat called for a collaborative approach, urging authorities to consult with local business stakeholders before making decisions that could disrupt the commercial ecosystem. “The RCCI platform is available for dialogue of key stakeholders and reaching out to an amicable solution. We urge officials to engage with us to find a balanced solution that addresses both pedestrian comfort and business viability, so we can prevent any situation that could escalate into protests,” he added.