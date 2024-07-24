RCCI and Ministry of Climate Change join hands for climate action, environmental protection

ISLAMABAD, JUL 24 /DNA/ – The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), and Ministry of Climate Change will join hands to address challenges faced by Pakistan due to Climate Change and both reiterated their resolve to put joint efforts to cope with the impact of climate change. These commitments were expressed at a meeting of RCCI delegation headed by President Saqib Rafiq, with Ms. Romina Khurshid Alam, Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change and Secretary, Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination (MoCC) in Islamabad.

The primary focus of the discussion revolved around collaborative efforts on climate change initiatives, with particular emphasis on carbon/plastic credit mechanisms and cooperation in climate programs. Ms. Romina Khurshid expressed her commitment and cooperation from her office to work closely with RCCI towards sustainable environmental practices and enhancing climate resilience in Pakistan. “Pakistan is among the countries most adversely impacted by climate change, but it is now leading the way with its climate diplomacy, she added.”

President Saqib Rafiq highlighted the RCCI’s ongoing efforts and initiatives in promoting environmental sustainability within the business community. He extended an invitation to Ms. Romina Khurshid Alam to participate in an upcoming event on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) organized by the RCCI. Ms. Romina Khurshid Alam appreciated RCCI’s proactive approach and assured the Ministry’s full support in advancing joint climate action programs.

Senior Vice President Muhammad Hamza Sarosh and executive committee member Mr. Asad Aftab, and Women Executive Members Ms. Gul Zeba and Ms. Sadia Zia were also present on the occasion.