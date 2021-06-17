Raza Bashir pays homage to Salman Afzal, his family

DNA

OTTAWA: Pakistan High Commissioner to Canada Raza Bashir Tarar attends and addresses a prayer session held at North London Islamic Center for the martyrs of the London Ontario killings.

The HC pays homage to Salman Afzal and his family for their services to the Canadian society when they lived, and recalls a myriad of testimonials offered by people over the last one week in praise of Salman Afzaal and his family and how they excelled in community services and help to fellow human beings.

The HC also speaks about the efforts made by Pakistan High Commission to reach out to Salman Afzal family under the direct supervision of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his attending the funeral and many vigils and prayer sessions to express condolences and prayers to the family on behalf of the Government and the people of Pakistan.

The High Commissioner urges the Pakistani Canadians to continue to display themselves as role models of Islam, observing patience and restraint in the face of provocation and standing against hatred, racism or racial superiority not sanctioned by Islam towards fellow human beings.

He also calls for respecting the privacy of Salman Afzaal family and offers condolences to the next of kin, relatives and colleagues and prays for young Faez for his health, happiness and prosperity in years ahead.