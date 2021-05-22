Rawalpindi Ring Road project shouldn’t be dropped: Ghulam Sarwar

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Saturday said the Rawalpindi Ring Road (RRR) project should be launched this year as it held “national importance” and it was a flagship project of the ruling PTI which shouldn’t be dropped.

Speaking to the media in Rawalpindi, the aviation minister said: “I had the same demand yesterday and today, that the project shouldn’t be dropped. This Ring Road is a project of national importance.”

Addressing the current investigations on the project, he said he had called on the cabinet and the prime minister to get an inquiry carried out by the relevant institutions and agencies such as the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Federal investigation Agency and urged “action against whoever is found involved in [the scam].”

The prime minister had recently ordered an inquiry into the changes in the alignment of the RRR project, which had not only increased the cost of the project by Rs25 billion but also allegedly benefited some private housing societies.

The aviation minister said he was not calling for the project to be launched according to the alleged changes to its alignment, which have stirred controversy, but “whatever is decided by the investigating institutions”.

“Whatever alignment you have to do, the project should be started this year since this is a project of national importance. It’s a flagship project of the PTI and is particularly important for the people of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

“We will not allow it to fall prey to any conspiracy,” he said, reiterating his call for the project to be started even if the changes to its alignment were cancelled or even if investigations continued.

He said it was the task of those responsible for the project to determine the feasibility of any alignment but said “there should be a time limit to it. The alignment should be finalised within two to three months and it should be re-tendered and inaugurated this year.”

Khan said he had told the same to the prime minister and claimed: “We will inaugurate it this year and have the prime minister and the chief minister do its groundbreaking ceremony.

“All these conspiracies, discussions in the media and attempts of the opposition to turn it into a scandal; there will be no scandal and this project of national importance will be started and will reach completion.”