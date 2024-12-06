Rawalpindi board announces schedule for practical exams

RAWALPINDI, DEC 6 /DNA/ – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Rawalpindi has announced a new schedule for intermediate practical examinations, which were earlier postponed due to the law and order situation.

According to the new schedule, the practicals will now be conducted on December 12, 13, and 14.

Controller of Examinations Tanveer Asghar Awan said the practical examinations will cover subjects including physics, chemistry, statistics, outlines of home economics, and health and physical education.

All candidates from the Rawalpindi district have been advised to reach their designated practical centers well in advance to avoid any inconvenience, as emphasized by the examinations controller.

Roll number slips

Regular Candidates: Roll number slips for regular candidates have been uploaded to their respective institutions’ portals.

Private Candidates: Revised roll number slips for private candidates are available on the board’s official website. Private candidates can download their slips by entering their B-form number, online admission form, or roll number.

The board of education has urged all students to ensure they have their roll number slips and adhere to the revised schedule.