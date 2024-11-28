Rana Tanveer hails PSX performance as it crosses 100,000 points
ISLAMABAD, Nov 28 (APP/DNA):Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain on Thursday hailed the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) performance as it crossed 100,000 points signaling a major boost to Pakistan’s economy.
The minister also congratulated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on achieving rapid economic growth, attributing this success to the his tireless efforts and the government’s effective economic policies, said a statement here.
He said, “Pakistan will achieve rapid economic growth in all sectors.”
“There is a positive trend in all economic indicators”, he remarked.
Related News
Rana Tanveer hails PSX performance as it crosses 100,000 points
ISLAMABAD, Nov 28 (APP/DNA):Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain on Thursday hailed theRead More
ICCI President Nasir Qureshi Stresses Unity Among Political Parties for Economic Revival
ISLAMABAD, NOV 25: /DNA/ – Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, President of the Islamabad Chamber of CommerceRead More
Comments are Closed