Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Ramazan moon sighted in Pakistan

| April 13, 2021

ISLAMABAD, APR 13 – The crescent for the holy month of Ramazan has been sighted in Pakistan, the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced Tuesday evening.

The first of Ramazan will be on Wednesday, April 14. Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad made the announcement after a meeting of the moon sighting committee in Peshawar.

During the month of Ramazan, Muslims do not eat or drink between dawn and sunset. This is called fasting.

It is mandatory for Muslims who have reached adolescence to fast during Ramazan.

It is one of the five pillars of Islam.

PAKISTAN


