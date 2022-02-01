Qureshi meets Naval Chief

Islamabad, 01 Feb: /DNA/ – Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mahmood Qureshi visited Naval Headquarters Islamabad and called-on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi. On arrival at Naval Headquarters, the Honourable Minister was received by Chief of the Naval Staff and both dignitaries had a one-on-one meeting at CNS office. The Foreign Minister greatly appreciated the professionalism and operational readiness of Pakistan Navy and lauded PN significant contributions in achieving Pakistan Foreign Policy objectives through Naval Diplomacy.

He assured all out support of the Government for Pakistan Navy to meet the evolving challenges in maritime domain. Afterwards, the Honourable Minister was given a detailed briefing on Pakistan Maritime Security Challenges geostrategic mileu by Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Operations) Vice Admiral Naveed Ashraf. The Foreign Minister during his talk at the briefing session added that Government of Pakistan fully realizes the importance of maritime sector and its immense economic potential for prosperity of the country. Foreign Minister praised Pakistan Navy’s contribution for regional maritime sector development of the country. He acknowledged PN efforts for regional maritime security and measures taken to ensure security of Pakistan coast, Gwadar Port and maritime related projects of CPEC.

The Foreign Minister reposed complete confidence on the preparedness of Pakistan Navy in safeguarding the country’s sea frontiers. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi thanked Foreign Minister for visiting NHQ and reposing his confidence in Pakistan Navy. The Naval Chief assured that Pakistan Navy shall InshaAllah continue to defend the country’s sea frontiers and maritime interests of Pakistan with honour and valour both during peace and war.