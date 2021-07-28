Qureshi meets Bahrain Dy PM

DNA

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi called on H.H. Shaikh Mohammed bin Mubarak Al Khalifa, Deputy Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, in Manama today.

Highlighting the close and fraternal relations between the two countries that are rooted deep in common faith, shared history and people-to-people contacts, Foreign Minister Qureshi reaffirmed the commitment to further broaden these relations in all fields.

The Foreign Minister thanked Bahrain for its valuable support on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and other issues at the international fora. He also lauded the support extended by Bahrain during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Foreign Minister underscored the importance of enhancing economic, trade and investment cooperation between Pakistan and Bahrain in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan for economic security, which is centered on the three pillars of peace, development partnerships, and connectivity.

While exchanging views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, the Foreign Minister apprised the Deputy Prime Minister on the human rights situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK); and the evolving situation in Afghanistan. The Foreign Minister highlighted Pakistan’s support for the efforts for an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement in Afghanistan.

The Deputy Prime Minister of Bahrain reciprocated the warm sentiments extended by Foreign Minister Qureshi and shared the desire to work in close collaboration with Pakistan to advance cooperation on all areas of mutual interest.