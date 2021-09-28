Qureshi for Pak-UK joint working groups on Kashmir

Qureshi said that he shared a “well-researched dossier” with his UK counterpart on behalf of the Pakistani government

LONDON: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday suggested the United Kingdom form “joint working groups” with Pakistan to address the human rights violations in India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Qureshi’s comments came during a press conference at the Pakistan High Commission in London after he concluded a meeting with the United Kingdom’s Secretary of the State for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Women and Equality Elizabeth Truss at the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office in London.

Qureshi said that he shared a “well-researched dossier” with his UK counterpart on behalf of the Pakistani government in which over 3,000 war crimes and other human rights violations by Indian occupation forces in Jammu and Kashmir have been documented.

The minister lauded the UK for “playing [a] definitive role in addressing poor conditions of people of [the] disputed territory and help in securing Kashmiris’ inalienable right of self-determination”.

He also touched upon the issue of Pakistan’s red listing, as well as the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB)’s decision to pull out of the Pakistan tour.

“I raised the issue with the UK foreign secretary that Pakistan not only bore financial loss but the unilateral decision also affected Pakistan’s image,” he said during the press conference. “Truss said that the decision was taken by the ECB and not the UK government, but she would convey Pakistan’s message to the board.”