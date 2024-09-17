Quetta reports another two Congo fever cases

QUETTA: Balochistan is still under threat from Congo fever, Quetta on Sunday reported another two cases of the Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF).

According to details, two of the suspected patients, receiving treatment at the Fatima Jinna Hospital’s isolation ward, contacted the Congo fever.

Dr Muhammad Ali said: “Two days ago, two patients succumbed to Congo fever.”

“Nine patients have succumbed to the Congo fever in Balochistan in the ongoing year,” Ali added.

– Bahawalpur reports one Congo fever case –

Few days back, Bahawalpur reported on Saturday one case of the Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF).

According to details, 42-year-old Zafar Iqbal belongs from Khanewal, and was shifted to Bahawal Victoria Hospital after suffering from fever and his nose was bleeding.

The case of the dairy farm worker was declared a suspected Congo fever.

Iqbal had been receiving treatment at the dengue isolation ward.