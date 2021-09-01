Qatar set to take control of Kabul airport

Special Report

DOHA: Qatar is all set to take control of the Kabul airport. After withdrawal of the US forces, the Kabul airport was abandoned. The air traffic controller office was also shut due to which the flights had to face difficulties in landing and takeoff.

A Qatari aircraft landed in Kabul Wednesday carrying a technical team to discuss the resumption of airport operations after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, according to a source with knowledge of the matter. “A Qatari jet carrying a technical team has landed in Kabul earlier to discuss the resumption of operations in the airport,” the source a news agency. A video that circulated on social media showed the moments a Qatar Airways-branded plane landed at the Kabul airport – the first aircraft to arrive at the facility following the completion of the troop withdrawal on 31 August.

Earlier, Turkey has also shown interest in managing the Kabul airport however the Turkish side wanted security control as well while Taliban said that they will not give the security control.

Sources say negotiations with Turkey are also going on but they believe it is more likely that Taliban would like Qatar to manage the airport.

Meanwhile, the United States is working together with Turkey and Qatar on Afghanistan’s Kabul Hamid Karzai International Airport, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

Saying that opening the airport and regional airports is important, Psaki in a press briefing said, “On the airport front, the more specific piece we’re working on with the Qataris and the Turks, who are important partners here, is getting the civilian side of the airport up and operational again so that we can use that not just for flights for people to depart, but also for humanitarian assistance.”