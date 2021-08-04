Punjab: Vaccination must for school staff

LAHORE: Punjab School Education Department has made anti-coronavirus vaccination compulsory for the teachers, administration and other staff members of all the public and private schools registered under the department by August 22, 2021. Those who don’t get inoculated by the said date will be barred from entering the premises of schools.

Provincial Minister of Punjab for School Education Murad Raas on Wednesday shared a picture of the official notification issued by Punjab’s School Education Department on his official Twitter account.

“All Teachers, Administration and Staff of Public & Private Schools of Punjab to be Vaccinated by August 22nd, 2021. Any individual without a vaccination certificate after the stated date will NOT be allowed [on] the school premises. Please follow the issued SOPs,” wrote Raas on Twitter.