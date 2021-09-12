Punjab Govt to launch Rescue 1122 Air Ambulance service in high risk areas
LAHORE: Punjab government has decided to launch Rescue 1122 Air Ambulance service in the high risk areas of the province.
Director General Rescue 1122 Dr. Rizwan Naseer while talking to PTV news said Punjab government is taking all possible steps to further improve the rescue services. He said that Emergency Service is responding over 1000 road traffic accidents in all districts on daily basis.
(Next News) Belarus eyes billion-dollar arms deal with Russia »
Related News
Punjab Govt to launch Rescue 1122 Air Ambulance service in high risk areas
LAHORE: Punjab government has decided to launch Rescue 1122 Air Ambulance service in the highRead More
UK Govt drops plan for vaccine passports in England
LONDON: The UK government has dropped a plan to make people in England show vaccineRead More
Comments are Closed