Monday, September 13, 2021
Main Menu

Punjab Govt to launch Rescue 1122 Air Ambulance service in high risk areas

| September 12, 2021

LAHORE: Punjab government has decided to launch Rescue 1122 Air Ambulance service in the high risk areas of the province.

Director General Rescue 1122 Dr. Rizwan Naseer while talking to PTV news said Punjab government is taking all possible steps to further improve the rescue services. He said that Emergency Service is responding over 1000 road traffic accidents in all districts on daily basis.

HEALTH, LATEST NEWS, PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Punjab Govt to launch Rescue 1122 Air Ambulance service in high risk areas

LAHORE: Punjab government has decided to launch Rescue 1122 Air Ambulance service in the highRead More

UK Govt drops plan for vaccine passports in England

LONDON: The UK government has dropped a plan to make people in England show vaccineRead More

Comments are Closed