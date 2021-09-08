Punjab Governor urges opposition to sit with govt on electoral reforms

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has urged the Opposition parties to sit with the government on electoral reforms as it is time to protect national interests no the personal and political one.

He expressed these view in his meeting with Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjarani, Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed and Senator Abdul Ghafoor Haideri in Lahore on Wednesday. During the meeting, the leaders discussed political issues. They also strongly condemn ongoing Indian terrorism in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Chaudhry Sarwar said India is the biggest facilitator of enemies of peace in the entire region. On the other hand he said Pakistan’s role in the entire region, including Afghanistan, is exemplary in every way.

On his part, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjarani, all political and religious parties should play their part in strengthening parliament and democracy. He also appreciated Governor Punjab’s efforts to provide clean drinking water and health facilities in Balochistan.