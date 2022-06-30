Punjab CM Hamza Shehbaz election declared null and void

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has accepted the application against the election of the Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz Sharif. After this election Hamza Shehbaz has ceased to exist as the Chief Minister Punjab. The verdict came with 4-1 majority.ccording to experts Usman Buzdar may hold the office of the Chief Minister again till the time a new chief minister is elected. Experts believe the province has been pushed towards chaos.According to experts Usman Buzdar may hold the office of the Chief Minister again till the time a new chief minister is elected. Experts believe the province has been pushed towards chaos. The election of the Chief Minister will take place tomorrow at 4 pm. If in counting Hamza does not get majority then he will cease to hold office. Then election of the chief minister will take place again. The governor has been asked to administer oath to the new chief minister once elected.