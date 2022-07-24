Sunday, July 24, 2022
Main Menu

Punjab cabinet formation violation of SC order: Pervez

| July 24, 2022

Bureau Report

LAHORE: The speaker of the Punjab Assembly Ch. Pervez Elahi has said the formation of the Punjab cabinet is a clear violation of Supreme Court orders. He added, the apex court on Friday had categorically stated that Hamza Shehbez shall act as a trustee chief minister and shall not take any decisions other than routine petty affairs.

Ch. Pervez Elahi made it clear the formation of the Punjab Cabinet thus was in clear violation of court orders. He feared a contempt of court notice may be served on the violators.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

“Hiden forces’ obstacle in way of IMF deal: minister

DNA LAHORE: PML-N MNA Javed Latif on Sunday claimed that so many “obstacles” are beingRead More

37-member Punjab cabinet takes oath

Bureau Report LAHORE, JUL 24 /DNA/ – A 37-member Punjab cabinet was sworn in atRead More

Comments are Closed