Punjab cabinet formation violation of SC order: Pervez

Bureau Report

LAHORE: The speaker of the Punjab Assembly Ch. Pervez Elahi has said the formation of the Punjab cabinet is a clear violation of Supreme Court orders. He added, the apex court on Friday had categorically stated that Hamza Shehbez shall act as a trustee chief minister and shall not take any decisions other than routine petty affairs.

Ch. Pervez Elahi made it clear the formation of the Punjab Cabinet thus was in clear violation of court orders. He feared a contempt of court notice may be served on the violators.