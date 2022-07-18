PTI’s landslide win; what went wrong for PML-N

Take the prices of oil, gas, electricity to 11 April when this government actually assumed office. It may be a difficult call but it has to be made if the party really wants to whip up its sagging popularity

Analysis

Ansar M Bhatti

ISLAMABAD: To everybody’s surprise, the PTI has begged 15 out of 20 seats in the Punjab by-elections thus putting itself in a vantage position of regaining control of the biggest province. Four seats went to the PML-N. These four seats for them are a bonus as these seats never belonged to PML N.

Theoretically, these 20 seats belonged to the PTI and it has just managed to win them back. But this is not as simple as it turns out to be. When PTI won those seats PML N was not in power either in the Punjab or at the Center. In 2018, elections were held under a caretaker set up in which all parties were equally poised to exercise their clout and influence to get results of their choosing.

But in this particular case the PML N was not only in power in the Punjab but at the Center as well and historically the ruling parties always perform well in the by-elections and win. This time however it did not happen for which full marks have to be given to PTI Chairman Imran Khan, who spearheaded a tireless and targeted election campaign.

There are many factors that led to the downfall of otherwise a strong political party PML-N. The Punjab traditionally and historically belonged to the Muslim League either it is PML N or Q. PPP another big political party, despite its frantic efforts, has not been able to strengthen its foothold in the Punjab and in 2018 elections it was almost eliminated from here. The PPP might have played a key role in the defeat of PML N in the by-election. Both these parties have ruled this country for most of the time. These parties have a diametrically different approach on various issues plus having totally different views as to how the country should look like. PML has been more inclined towards deriving inspiration and guidelines from the Islamic injunctions while the PPP always followed the model of socialism. Therefore the voters of these two parties got divided in two philosophies, which made it almost impossible for them to co-exist. In this background, the PPP voters preferred to vote for PTI candidates or they just stayed at home. Then, the PPP leadership, despite the fact that it enjoys a sizable share in the Cabinet, never took part in the election campaign or maybe was never invited by Maryam Nawaz to be part of the exercise. Resultantly, the PPP voters were left free to exercise their right rather freely.

The biggest factor perhaps that led to PML N defeat appeared to be the PTI dissidents’ factor. The PML N had lured these PTI dissidents by offering them tickets in return for their support to Hamza Shehbaz. But then they were disqualified. As an agreement the PML N had to give them the tickets for which it had to ignore its own diehard and veteran workers. Consequently these disgruntled PML N workers also cast votes against party nominees. Some of them chose to contest in an independent capacity. They could not win however they did a great damage to the PML N vote bank. The win of PTI candidates in such constituencies became quite easy.

The results show as if the Establishment maintained a neutral posture. The Election Commission of Pakistan too tried its best to hold the entire drill in a free and transparent manner. We will have more or less the same results in the general elections as well if the neutrality factor remains in effect. Credit goes to Imran Khan that he exerted too much pressure on the ECP and the Neutrals that left them with no option but to stay put.

All said and done, it does not mean that PML N has lost its vote bank in Punjab. Not at all. Despite this defeat PML N still holds ground in the province and has capability of staging a comeback provided it earnestly addresses its weaknesses. As the Vice President of the party Maryam Nawaz while admitting the defeat said it rightly that the party has to plug the loopholes to avoid any future disappointment.

In the given circumstances the way forward for the PML N is that the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif should seriously consider dissolution of the assembly and pave the way for early elections. In the first place he should have announced elections as soon as he took charge of the government, especially when Nawaz Sharif had asked him to do so. Now the party has to act rather quickly. One way of making mistakes is to provide immediate relief to the masses. Take the prices of oil, gas, electricity to 11 April when this government actually assumed office. It may be a difficult call but it has to be made if the party really wants to whip up its sagging popularity since announcing early elections without providing relief to masses may prove counterproductive. Also it would be in the interest of PML N if it could distance itself from the PPP and try to forge an alliance, if needed, with its like-minded parties. It would also help it re-gain support of its workers, who do not want their party to have any sort of association or election arrangement with the PPP.