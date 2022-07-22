PTI to challenge Mazari’s ruling to reject PML-Q votes

LAHORE, JUL 22 – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced to challenge Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari’s ruling to reject Pakistan Muslim League – Quaid (PML-Q) 10 votes in favor of Punjab Chief Minister candidate Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in light of party head Chaudhry Shujaat’s letter.



While announcing the result, Mazari read Shujaat’s letter out loud. “As party head of Pakistan Muslim League, I have issued directions to all my provincial members to cast their votes in favour of Muhammad Hamza Shehbaz Sharif,” Mazari quoted Hussain as saying.



The deputy speaker’s ruling was countered by PTI MPA Raja Basharat, who argued that as per the law, the parliamentary party is authorised to issue instructions to party members.



“The head of the parliamentary party is Pervaiz Elahi,” he contended.

But the deputy speaker rejected the votes and announced the victory of PML-N’s Hamza Shahbaz.