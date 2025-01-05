PTI ‘seeks Imran’s release via executive order’ in talks

Hamid Raza denies govt’s claim saying they only want end to “political victimisation, negative tactics by prosecution”

Khayam Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: The first and foremost demand of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the high-stakes talks with the government remains to be the release of its founder Imran Khan, a Pakistani newspaper reported citing a member of the committee from the ruling side.

This committee member also confirmed that the former ruling party has continued to push for the former prime minister’s freedom in both rounds of talks, instead of the option of house arrest.

“PTI made Khan’s release its first demand during the December 23 meeting,” said a member of the committee speaking on the condition of anonymity.

“Even in the January 2 meeting, they started by insisting on the release of Khan and others, showing how central this demand is for them.”

When asked if the PTI wanted Khan released from Adiala jail or placed under house arrest in Banigala, the source clarified that PTI is demanding his release through an executive order. They are not asking for house arrest but seeking his complete freedom from custody, he added.

To a question about PTI’s public stance that the deposed premier has only demanded the release of party workers and leaders, the source disputed this, saying: “In both meetings, PTI’s first demand was the release of Imran Khan, followed by others.”

“The others include Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Senator Ijaz Chaudhry, and party workers,” he said, adding that this highlights Khan’s release as PTI’s top priority in the ongoing negotiations.

During the meeting, government committee members questioned PTI leaders about their demand for Khan’s release through an executive order. “How many political prisoners were released this way? During Khan’s tenure, Rana Sanaullah, Shehbaz Sharif, Irfan Siddiqui, Khawaja Asif and others from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) were arrested. Were they released through executive orders?” the source said.

According to the source, the PTI team had no answers to this question. The source further claims that the Khan-founded party wants his release without any written agreement to avoid embarrassment. However, the source added: “Even if Khan is to be released, PTI should submit some written demands because the government needs to consult its legal team to discuss legal options for the release.”

“It seems the PTI team either lacks confidence or does not have the mandate to decide without Khan’s approval. On every issue discussed during the talks, PTI’s response is that they need to ask and consult Khan first,” he added.

Separately, Senator Irfan Siddiqui said that it was agreed during the first meeting that PTI would submit a written charter of demands on January 2. However, they didn’t bring it in written form during the second meeting either. When the committee asked the reason, they replied that they needed to discuss the demands with Khan first. Once he approves them, they will be presented in a written form.”

When asked if the PTI committee had been given access to Khan to discuss the charter of demands, Senator Siddiqui said: “It was decided in the first meeting that PTI would bring the charter of demands in written form, and the government would facilitate a meeting with Khan to discuss the talking points with him. The government has fulfilled its promise and helped them meet Khan. Now, they want the government to arrange a separate meeting room where no one can listen to their conversation.” Siddiqui added that the government has complied with all the previous agreements.

The PML-N parliamentary leader in the Senate and spokesperson of the government’s negotiating committee also cautioned that the negotiation process could hit a snag if the PTI failed to present its demands in writing as per its commitment.

“We could not make any progress in 12 days,” he said during an interview with a private media outlet.

Siddiqui explained that the government honored its words and facilitated the PTI team meeting with Khan but the PTI seems indecisive about whether to present a ‘charter of demands’ in writing or not.

Responding to a question, he said that the PTI requested another opportunity to consult Khan to seek his advice and finalise the charter of demands.

“We accepted this, but if the written charter of demands was not presented in the third meeting too, the negotiation process may face difficulties.”

To another question, the PML-N senator replied that being a political prisoner is determined by the nature of offense, not the identity of individual.

“If, as a member of Senate, I commit murder and am jailed for it, I will not be considered a political prisoner. Such exemptions do not even apply to the president of Pakistan,” he said.

In addition to demanding the release of Khan and other prisoners and establishment of judicial commissions, the PTI has also demanded that the whereabouts of 45 missing individuals be traced, he revealed.

“When we asked for the names, addresses and identities of these 45 individuals, the PTI did not have details available with them. How can the government trace people whose details even the PTI doesn’t know?”

Siddiqui clarified that the government neither made any demand from the PTI, nor even asked to withdraw their call for civil disobedience. “Neither the government nor any institution has offered to transfer Khan from Adiala jail to Banigala or any other location, as per my knowledge,” he said.

He also dismissed rumours of any parallel or behind-the-scenes negotiations. “The date for the third round of talks would be given by the PTI,” he said.

Sahibzada Hamid Raza, a member of the PTI negotiation team, denied the government’s claim that they have demanded Khan’s release through an executive order.

“We have made it clear to them that PTI leadership will face the cases, but the government should stop political victimisation and negative tactics by the prosecution.”

Raza also confirmed that PTI had discussed Khan’s release with the government, but emphasised, “It should be under the constitutional and legal framework only.”