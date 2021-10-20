PTI only party which provided complete details of accounts to ECP: Farrukh
Islamabad : Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has said the PML (N) and the PPP will have to give details of their party accounts to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).
Talking to the media persons in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said our chartered accountants will now scrutinize the accounts of these two parties.
The Election Commission of Pakistan has allowed the PTI to access the accounts of the PML (N) and the PPP.
Farrukh Habib said both the PPP and the PML (N) have no respect for constitution and institutions. He said they have the history of attacking the Supreme Court and the National Accountability Bureau.
Responding to a question, the Minister of State said PTI is the only party which has provided complete details of its accounts including forty thousand donors to the scrutiny committee of the Election Commission of Pakistan.
