PTI moves IHC against phase-wise acceptance of MNAs’ resignations
Asad says ECP lost neutrality hence could join PDM anytime
Islamabad: /DNA/ – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) challenged Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) biased decision of phase-wise acceptance of it’s members’ national assembly in cahoots with NA speaker.
PTI Central Secretary General Asad Umar on Monday formally filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in this regard.
Speaking to the media after filing the petition, Asad Umar said that the acceptance of only 11 resignations was another manifestation of the ECP’s biases.
He said that the ECP has not been a neutral institution and the partial and biased decision speaks volumes about it.
Related News
ARMY HELICOPTER GOES MISSING WITH CORPS COMMANDER ON BOARD
Lt. Gen Sarfraz Ali on board Army helicopter Goes missing Six people including corps commanderRead More
PTI moves IHC against phase-wise acceptance of MNAs’ resignations
Asad says ECP lost neutrality hence could join PDM anytime Islamabad: /DNA/ – Pakistan Tehreek-e-InsafRead More
Comments are Closed