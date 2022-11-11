PTI long march poses no threat to democracy: Imran Khan

LAHORE, NOV 11 (DNA) — Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Friday said that the long march poses no threat to democracy. In an interview, the former Prime Minister said that he got shot and it may take him four weeks to recover.

Imran Khan said the incumbent government has threatened them the most because of PTI’s unprecedented popularity, adding that PTI won the by-elections with a huge majority, even after it’s government had been ousted.

PTI Chairman further stated that terrorism cases were made against him and the journalists who tried to tell the truth or were against the parties in government were targeted. Talking about the Nov 3 incident, he added that they tried to kill him in the guise of religion and he had already warned about this in September.

The host journalist asked that why he is not taking any safety measures. Responding to this, Imran Khan said that after being ousted from the government, he had only two options that either they sit at home or risk their lives to go out in front of the public. He chose the second option and has been in public for the past six months.

“I strongly believe that my party will win the next election and the rulers are delaying the election due to fear,” said Imran Khan.

Carrying on with the criticism against the coalition government, he said the country is on the verge of bankruptcy and the economy is unstable. Foreign investment comes only when there is political stability in the country. No one will invest from abroad in a country that is already suffering from economic problems, he said.

In response to a question about waiting till the next elections, he said that there is no threat to democracy from the PTI long march. Imran Khan lashed out over those who conspired to demolish his government. He said members of the National Assembly of the party were unconstitutionally bought by giving millions of dollars during their government, and they were ousted.

Among several other reasons for early elections, he also mentioned that 60 percent of the government officials are on bail, and so he has no other choice but to call for early elections. The host journalist questioned why he could not deliver on accountability during his tenure.

Imran Khan replied that, he regrets that he could not enforce the rule of law in his government. “There was no power to bring the powerful and the corrupt to justice during my rule,” said Imran Khan. =DNA