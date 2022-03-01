PTI Huqooq Sindh March at Nawab Shah

Foreign minister, PTI leader, Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that time come, people of Sindh to change their fate by bringing revolution against the corruption and bade governance in the province.

By Rehan Khan Khushik

Foreign minister, PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi further said that in period of last ten years, people of Sindh were seen confused and economic crisis were increased in Sindh.

He said that since last ten years , he was trying to raise the voice for the rights of people in desert areas of Sindh. He said that time has come, people of Sindh to change their fate by bringing revolution. He said that people of Sindh had beared the worsened law and order situation and more cruelty in Sindh would not be beared. He said that about future of Sindh, the youths and son of soils will take decision. He said that with consulting of people of Sindh, i will present the formula to bring the revolution in Sindh and it was not formula and it was same formula like KPK and Punjab provinces. He said that in 2013, through a change, the ANP and PPP were rejected by people and PTI has come in power. He said that in 2018, Imran Khan had received more votes. He said that no one Know that PTI will compete the PMLN in Punjab and made its government in Punjab. He asked the people of Sindh to decide your fate and bring change like Punjab, KPK and Gilgit Bilitistan. He said that the people of Bhand tribe were killed in Nawab Shah and staged demonstration for three days but no one had come to support them from government of Sindh. He said that example of killing of persons Bhand tribe were available in Sindh. He said that in Larkana, four fake cases were registered against lame person and it was not merit in Sindh by registering fake cases against special persons. He said that jobs were sold in Sindh by PPP. He said that PPP Sindh government was involved in selling of Jobs and looting of People. He said that an inspector was killed along with six bhand tribe persons but justice was not provided them. He said that every person had need for roti, kapra and Makan but PPP was only rasing this slogan. He said that the drive of Huqooq Sindh march would be continued till people of Sindh will not be awaken. Federal minister , PTI leader, Ali Zaidi has said that this land was land of Sufis and land if Qalandar lal Shahbaz abd revolution will come in Sindh. He said that the system of education and health was destroyed in Sindh. He said that six people were killed but Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had not come to offer condolence and provide them justice. He said that there is question that Bilawal Bhutto has gone to meet with Ume Rubab Chandio and family of Nazim Jokhio to provide them justice. He said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was calling himself the chairman Human Rights Committee but he was not providing justice to the people of Sindh. He alleged that father of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was selling tickets on black out side the Bambino cinema. He said that Asif Ali Zardari from where had brought such wealth. He said that how the buildings were made in Dubai. He said that every property had not received through Inheritance. He said that the grandfather, and mother of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari were the prime minister of Pakistan and they were not prime ministers of other countries. He said that in 2023, PTI will succeed in Sindh like Punjab. He said that next elections will be held fair and free. He said that under the leadership of Imran Khan, PTI will make government in Sindh as well as. He said that health card will be introduced in Sindh like KPK. He said that PTI will win all seats of MPAs and MNAs will win in Sindh.Former Sindh Chief Minister Arbab Ghulam Rahim, Opposition leader In Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shailh also addressed the Huqoog Sindh march.