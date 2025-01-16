PTI demands CJP-led probe into May 9, Nov 26 events, political prisoners’ release

ISLAMABAD, JAN 16 (DNA): The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PIT) on Thursday finally presented its demands in writing, seeking probes into the May 9, 2023, and November 26, 2024 events, as well as the release of “political prisoners”.

PTI’s ‘Charter of Demands’,, The government fails to constitute two separate commissions on the violent events, the party will not continue the negotiations.

The third meeting between the Imran Khan-founded PTI and the government is currently taking place at the Parliament House under National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq’s leadership, where the demands were presented.

NA Opposition Leader Omar Ayub, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, former NA speaker Asad Qaiser, party’s Secretary-General Salman Akram Raja, Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) Chairman Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, and Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) chief Sahibzada Hamid Raza are representing the PTI.

Whereas, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, PM’s Adviser Rana Sanaullah, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Naveed Qamar and Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar are representing the ruling coalition.

In the three-page document, the PTI mentioned that the party and its allies have travelled through “blood and gore” and their leader Khan and thousands of our supporters have faced “unjustified imprisonment”.

The document mentioned that the party entered into negotiations with the “government installed in Islamabad” in order to take the fight for the people’s rights onwards.

“The Charter of Demands is presented as a prerequisite to wider negotiations with respect to the restoration of the Constitution, the rule of law and respect for the people’s mandate, free and fair elections.”

In the previous two rounds, with the first taking place on December 27, 2024 followed by a second session on January 2, 2025, the party did not present its demands as they awaited Khan’s nod.

However, after much ado, the PTI negotiatiors were allowed to meet the PTI founder — behind bars at Rawalpindi’s Adiala jail — who gave them comprehensive instructions, based on which their demands were finalised.

Ahead of the meeting, spokesperson for the government committee, Irfan Siddiqui, said that all seven coalition partners will submit PTI’s demands to their party leaders.

What are PTI’s demands?

The party has demanded that the government form two commissions —which will comprise the Chief Justice of Pakistan or three serving judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, mutually nominated by the PTI and the government within seven days.

“The conduct of the proceedings of the two Commissions must be open to the general public as well as the media,” the party mentioned in the document.

First commission

As per the document, the first commission will be tasked to conduct an in-depth inquiry into the legality of the events that led to the arrest of Khan on May 9, 2023.

The commission will also investigate the legality of the manner of the arrest and those responsible for the break-in into the premises of the Islamabad High Court — from where Khan was arrested — by the Rangers and the police.

The events across the country after the arrest of Khan, in particular the circumstances in which groups of individuals were able to reach various high-security locations at which damage to property is said to have been caused, should also be investigated, the PTI said.

CCTV recordings at each location where damage is said to have been caused by protesters should be probed and if CCTV footage is not available, the causes of this lack of availability should be determined.

The manner in which those arrested in connection with the events of May 9 were apprehended and then kept in custody as well as the circumstances of their release should be inquired, the document said.

Did the authorities violate the human rights of these individuals, including through torture? How were the lists of those to be arrested compiled and determined?

It should also be inquired whether multiple FIRs were registered against the same individual with respect to May 9, 2023, and sequential arrests carried out in abuse of the process of the law.

The PTI demanded an inquiry into instances of media censorship, restrictions on reporting related to the incident, and the harassment of journalists.

“Examine the vires and legality of government’s imposition of internet shutdowns and its impact before, during and after the unrest and fix responsibility.”

Second commission

This second body should be tasked to carry out an in-depth inquiry into the events of November 24 to 27, 2024 in Islamabad — the days when the party, led by KP CM Gandapur and Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, marched to Islamabad.

The PTI demaned that it should be inquired that was there firing of live ammunition and other forms of physical assault on the protestors in Islamabad.

“If so, who ordered the use of live ammunition and other violent actions against the protestors? To what extent was the use of force excessive? If so, who was responsible for the excessive use of force?”

The number of people killed and the injured and of the persons who went missing after the November protest should be brought to light, the PTI demanded.

The commission should also examine and ascertain the state of the CCTV recordings at the various hospitals and medical facilities in Islamabad with respect to the said period, the document mentioned.

Moreover, it should be probed whether the records of hospitals and other medical facilities tampered with, if so, under whose directions and command was this done? “Were the hospitals prevented from releasing information about the fatalities and the injuries?”

“Examine and ascertain the state of the CCTV footage recorded at the various premises from China Chowk to D Chowk in the Blue Area, Islamabad.”

The party also demanded that it should be inquired what difficulties were faced by those seeking to register FIRs and initiate other legal action with respect to the events of November 24 to 27.

The second commission should also review media censorship and restrictions on reporting related to the incident, including the harassment of journalists, it added.

“[It should also] examine the vires and legality of the government’s imposition of internet shutdowns and its impact before, during and after the unrest and fix responsibility.”