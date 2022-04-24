PTI announces countrywide protests outside ECP offices on Tuesday against CEC

ISLAMABAD, APR 24: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader Fawad Chaudhry announced on Sunday that the party will stage protest demonstrations outside the offices of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) across the country on April 26 against the conduct of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja.

Chaudhry, through his official Twitter account, said a meeting of the party’s political committee was held on Sunday wherein issues pertaining to the ECP were deliberated upon.

He accused the CEC of being “partisan and dishonest” and alleged that a declaration to de-seat the PTI’s dissident assembly members had still not been issued by the ECP.

“In this connection, the PTI will hold a protest in front of the ECP offices across the country on Tuesday against the behaviour of the election commissioner,” Chaudhry said.

A day ago, PTI Chairman Imran Khan had asked the CEC to tender resignation, saying the party believed him to be “biased”. Addressing a press conference at his Bani Gala residence, Imran had said the PTI did not trust the CEC, alleging all his decisions were against the party.

Last week, he had also stated that the PTI would file a reference against the CEC, as the ECP had displayed “incompetence” by not completing the delimitation of constituencies on time, which delayed early elections.

Meanwhile, CEC Sikander Sultan Raja, speaking on Saturday night, said that he had no intention to resign, and would continue to work in the “best interests of the country”.