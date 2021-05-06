PSL 2021: PCB, NCOC to decide today whether matches will be held in Karachi or Dubai

An important meeting of the PCB and the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) will decide whether the PSL 2021 will be held in Karachi or Dubai.

The franchise holders had earlier voiced their concerns about Pakistan hosting the remaining matches of the cricket league, given the prevalent COVID-19 situation in the country.

The NCOC has so far not issued any statement related to the PSL 2021.

According to the PCB spokesperson, the coronavirus monitoring body will decide whether to hold the PSL matches in Pakistan or not.

The final decision on the venue for the PSL matches will be taken after consulting the franchises, he added.

All six Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises have asked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to move the remaining games of the rescheduled 2021 edition of the tournament out of Karachi to the UAE.

According to Espncricinfo, the plan is for the teams to assemble in Karachi by May 23 to begin their mandatory seven-day quarantine as the action is scheduled to resume on June 2.

Moreover, 16 league-stage matches are scheduled till June 14, with the playoffs taking place between June 16 and June 18, and the final slotted on June 20.

However, Pakistan is currently under the grip of the third wave of the virus. The caseload is the highest it has been since the first wave hit the country last year.