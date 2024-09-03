Professor Noor Qureshi, a visionary for Kashmir’s independence, passes away in isolation

Muzaffarabad, SEPT 3 (DNA) – with the dream of Kashmir’s independence in his eyes, the elderly Kashmiri scholar Prof. Noor Qureshi died in poverty and helplessness. Prof. Noor Qureshi, who migrated from Rafiabad, Sopur, first taught in a local college in Rawalpindi and later in Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad as a professor. The professor continued to teach physics, but after some time he was fired from his job, after which he settled in Muzaffarabad, where he lived in a room with a few people from the Kashmir valley, and his movements and movements were closely monitored, due to which he suffered from depression. They became silent and had a heart attack. Finally, they prayed for death. Different schools of thought participated in his funeral prayers. National Awami Party Senior Vice President Advocate Dawood Awan arranged for the burial of the great son of the motherland in Jammu. Former President of Kashmir National Students Federation Hasan Khawaja Senior Vice President of National Awami Party Dawood Arwan Advocate Former President of National Students Federation Mahmood Baig Advocate Senior Nationalist Leader Vice Chairman JKLF Saifuddin Basharat Noori Jafar Kashmir Founder NSF Mir Atta Allah Sheikh Taier Gul Javed Butt Gul Hameed Butt Ijaz Rajput Zaheer Mir Parvez Mirza and United Kashmir Journalists Association (United Kashmir Journalists Association) convener Asif Ashraf termed the tragic death of Professor Noor Qureshi as a slap on the face of the state and said that the oppression Prof. Noor Qureshi was made a victim of Zahni-e-Azeet and the justice is that Rawal Pindi Muzaffarabad and Islamabad should be declared murderers.