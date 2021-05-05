Prof Khurshid expresses grief over demise of Kashmiri Hurriyat leader

ISLAMABAD, MAY 5 (DNA) – Former senator and veteran Pakistani politician Professor Khurshid Ahmad has expressed great grief over the demise of Kashmiri separatist leader and chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Ashraf Khan on May 5, 2021, terming it a great loss for the freedom struggle of Jammu and Kashmir. The professor expressed these views in a condolence statement issued on Wednesday.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Hurriyat leader, who was popularly known as Ashraf Sehrai, was detained under the Public Safety Act in July last year.

Ahmed, in his condolence message, stated that Sehrai was a front-line solder of the Kashmir’s freedom struggle since last 60 years. He was also a brave journalist and an inspirational poet and writer. He was a close confidant of Hurriyat Conference leader Ali Shah Geelani and worked day and night for the freedom of the Muslims of Jammu and Kashmir.

He prayed that may Almighty bless the deceased soul for his services for Islam and freedom struggle of the Muslims of occupied Kashmir, and empower his family with patience and strength to bear the loss.