Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Shenzhen for official visit

ISLAMABAD, JUN 4 /DNA/ – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in Shenzhen, China on an official visit. Upon arrival, he was welcomed by Vice Mayor of Shenzhen city of China, Luo Huanghao.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar and other senior Ministers of the Cabinet accompany the Prime Minister in his first official visit to China since assuming office.

Shenzhen is the first stop during the Prime Minister’s official visit to China. During his two-day stay in Shenzhen, the Prime Minister and his delegation will meet the leadership of the Guangdong Province and Shenzhen Municipal Government as well as leading Chinese companies in innovation and high-tech sectors. Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Pakistan-China Business Conference in line with his vision to support, promote and lead collaboration between the businessmen of the two countries. A business delegation of leading Pakistani businesspersons will attend the Conference for collaboration with the influential Chinese counterparts.



Shenzhen is the hub of China’s innovation, technology and research led companies and enterprises. The visit to Shenzhen aims to bolster economic cooperation in export-oriented innovation led, advanced technologies, high-tech development and ICT.