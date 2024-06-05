Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Beijing for high-level bilateral talks

BEIJING, JUN 5: /DNA/ – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Beijing in the second segment of his 5 day visit to China. He was recieved by Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong at the airport.

The Prime Minister is accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister and other members of the cabinet and senior officials.

The Prime Minister has an extensive programme in Beijing reflecting depth and breadth of Pakistan-China ties. He will meet the President, the Premier and the Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress. He will also attend a Pakistan-China Friendship and Business event and have meetings with the CEOs of leading Chinese companies working on CPEC projects. A number of MoUs between the two countries on cooperation in various fields are likely to be signed.