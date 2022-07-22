Presidents of Uzbekistan, Tajikistan discuss issues of bilateral cooperation

Tashkent: The President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon within the framework of the Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia, in the city of Cholpon-Ata.

Issues of further strengthening good neighborliness, strategic partnership and alliance in the context of the implementation of agreements at the highest level were discussed.

The main attention was paid to the promotion of joint projects of cooperation and practical interaction in trade, industry, agriculture, energy, transport and logistics.

Leaders of Uzbekistan and Tajikistan also exchanged views on the current regional agenda.