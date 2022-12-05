President Zardari calls on PML-Q Chief Chaudhry Shujaat

DNA

Islamabad/Karachi, 5 December 2022: Former President of Pakistan and President Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians, Asif Ali Zardari called on PML-Q Chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain at his residence in Islamabad. During the meeting, General Secretary PML-Q and Federal Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema and former President’s Political Secretary Rukhsana Bangash were also present. In this meeting, the political situation of the country and the current political situation of Punjab were discussed in detail.