President urges business community to tap export potential of country

Islamabad : President Dr Arif Alvi has urged the business community to tap the export potential of Pakistan and put the country on a new path of progress and prosperity.

He was speaking at awards ceremony of Pakistan Ready-made Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association in Islamabad.

The President said measures are required to manufacture value added products and raise the production of cotton and other agricultural commodities.

The President said now Pakistan should embark on the next phase of export-oriented growth and the exporters should take advantage of the incentives offered by the government.

He said Pakistan would benefit the most from peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Dr Arif Alvi said that expertise of Pakistani businessmen and professionals would be needed for reconstruction and development activities in Afghanistan.