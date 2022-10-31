President summons NA session on Nov 3
ISLAMABAD, OCT 31 (DNA) — President Dr Arif Alvi has convened the session of the National Assembly on November 3 (Thursday), the President’s House said on Monday. The session will be held at 4 pm at the Parliament House.
The president has summoned the National Assembly session in line with Article 54-1 of the Constitution. =DNA
« Pakistan strongly condemns terrorism in Somalia (Previous News)
Related News
Will India and Pakistan play Test series in Australia?
Former Australian cricketer Simon O’Donnell Monday claimed that talks about a Test series taking place betweenRead More
Pervez Khattak rubbishes claims of backdoor talks with govt
PESHAWAR, OCT 31: PTI’s senior leader Pervez Khattak Monday denied holding backdoor talks and meetingsRead More
Comments are Closed