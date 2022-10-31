Tuesday, November 1, 2022
President summons NA session on Nov 3

October 31, 2022

ISLAMABAD, OCT 31 (DNA) — President Dr Arif Alvi has convened the session of the National Assembly on November 3 (Thursday), the President’s House said on Monday. The session will be held at 4 pm at the Parliament House.

The president has summoned the National Assembly session in line with Article 54-1 of the Constitution. =DNA

