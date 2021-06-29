President stresses upon collective efforts to root out menace of corruption

Islamabad : President Dr Arif Alvi says corrupt leadership always ruined a society and stressed upon collective efforts to root out this evil from the society.

He was addressing Employers Federation of Pakistan (EFP) Exporters Recognition Awards 2020 ceremony in Islamabad.

He reiterated government’s zero tolerance policy towards corrupt practices, and said it was the dishonest leadership that had always robbed a society of its resources and ruined it.

The president termed ‘Look Africa’ policy as a good initiative and underlined to expand exports to these countries, besides further enhancing of diplomatic ties with the African countries.

The president said that Central Asian Republics, including Tajikistan and Uzbekistan were eager to expand business avenues with Pakistan through regional connectivity.

He also termed peace and stability in Afghanistan as vital for regional economic cooperation and connectivity.