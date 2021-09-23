President stresses need to focus on prevention of diseases

Islamabad : President Dr. Arif Alvi has stressed the need to focus on prevention of diseases by adopting healthy lifestyle and promoting awareness amongst the people.

Addressing the 11th Annual Public Health Conference in Islamabad on Thursday, he said the services of Lady Health Workers and midwives can be used to transmit messages to the people on health related issues.

The President pointed out that China progressed mainly because of its focus on health and education sectors. He said they also prioritized awareness for better health of their people. He said Pakistan being an emerging nation will also have to divert attention towards this end.

Highlighting the significance of cleanliness and hygiene for the health of the people, the president said that the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad Rasool Allah Khatam-un-Nabiyyin Sallallahu Alaihi Wasallam termed it as half faith.

Dr Arif Alvi said unfortunately our doctors have only been trained for treatment and prevention part remains neglected in their studies.

He said taboos regarding breast cancer and contraceptives needs to be addressed.

Speaking on the occasion, Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services Nausheen Hamid lauded the role of Health Sciences Academy in mitigating the spread of Covid-19 by training doctors and paramedics.

She said Health Sciences Academy is also coordinating with international universities and institutes to improve its research work.