President, PM for combating human trafficking

Shehbaz Sharif seeks inquiry report into Greece boat tragedy from Interior Ministry

Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif have emphasized the need for fast-tracking measures to combat human trafficking.

In their separate statements on Sunday, both the president and the prime minister expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of Pakistani nationals in a boat capsizing incident near Greece.

The prime minister instructed Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to submit an inquiry report of the incident as soon as possible. He said concrete steps should be taken to prevent such incidents in future.

Shehbaz Sharif said human trafficking is a heinous crime that claims many lives and destroys many homes every year. He said human traffickers are a cruel mafia which extorts money from poor people by showing them false dreams.

Shehbaz Sharif said such people should be identified and punished severely so that they may not repeat such heinous acts.

On the directions of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, a special cell has been established at the Pakistani Embassy in Greece to address the emergency situation, arising out due to boat capsizing incident.

The special cell will ensure the identity of the Pakistanis and the access of their relatives to their loved ones.

As many as 47 Pakistanis, affected in yesterday’s boat sinking incident, have been identified and rescued.

On the instructions of the Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar is personally monitoring the activities of identifying and helping Pakistanis affected in the incident.

The Pakistani Embassy in Greece has provided WhatsApp facility on telephone number: +306943850188 for identification of victims of tragic boat capsizing incident.

Upon Prime Minister’s immediate notice, the Pakistani embassy has also written a letter to the relevant department of the government of Greece.

He said the government of Pakistan and the Pakistani Embassy in Greece will provide all possible assistance to the victims of the incident and their families.

In his statement, President Asif Zardari said human trafficking is a heinous practice as people lose their loved ones in it.

The president offered condolences to the families of the deceased and prayed for fortitude to them.