President, PM express shock

Zubair Ahmad

ISLAMABAD, President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday expressed deep shock over the train accident near Daharki in Ghotki district that killed at least 30 people.

In their separate messages, both extended sympathies with the victims of the train crash. President Alvi expressed sorrow over the loss of lives and prayed for the departed souls to rest in peace.

The Prime Minister in a tweet on Monday said he was “shocked by the horrific train accident at Ghotki early this morning leaving 30 passengers dead”.

He asked the Railway Minister to reach the site and ensure medical assistance to injured and also support for families of the dead. He also ordered a comprehensive investigation into the railway safety faultlines.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also expressed his grief over the loss of lives in the accident. He said every possible help was being provided to the injured.

In a tweet, Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the Ghotki train accident and said, “A full investigation must be conducted.”

The minister said Pakistan Railways must think out of the box and raise its bar both for service and safety. He also thanked Pakistan Army and Sindh Rangers for the rescue and relief operation at the site.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the horrific train accident in Ghotki, that killed about 30 passengers and wounded several. “Extremely saddened by the train accident in Ghotki, the tragedy is heart-wrenching,” minister said while speaking to a Private news channel.

“My deepest condolences with the families of those who lost their loved ones and I pray that the injured recover quickly. Have asked officials to provide immediate assistance that is required”.

In a tweet on social media platform, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in the train accident in Sindh’s Ghotki that killed around 30 people.

He said the injured were being shifted to nearby hospitals by the rescue teams. “Apart from Ghotki Hospital, the injured have been shifted to nearby Sadiqabad’s hospital and Rahim Yar Khan’s Sheikh Zayed Hospital for medical treatment,” he said.

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the Ghotki Train accident. “Precious lives are lost due to the accident which is very unfortunate”, he said.