President of Uzbekistan geerts first President of Kazakhstan

Tashkent: President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev had a telephone conversation with the first President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.

At the beginning of the conversation, the head of our state cordially congratulated Nursultan Nazarbayev on his birthday, sincerely wishing him good health, prosperity and success.

During the conversation, the high dynamics of the development of Uzbek-Kazakh relations of strategic partnership and alliance in recent years was noted.

An exchange of views took place on topical international and regional issues.

The First President of Kazakhstan, warmly thanking the head of Uzbekistan for the congratulations, expressed confidence in the progressive continuation of political and socio-economic reforms in our country.

At the end of the conversation, Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Nursultan Nazarbayev exchanged sincere congratulations on the upcoming holy holiday of Eid al-Adha and wishes of peace and further prosperity to the two fraternal peoples.