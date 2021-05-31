President Alvi for focusing on strengthening bilateral cooperation with Jordan

ISLAMABAD, MAY 31 (DNA) – President Dr Arif Alvi has urged the Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to Jordan to focus on expanding and strengthening bilateral cooperation with Jordan in all areas of mutual interest.

He asked the ambassador-designate to work for increasing high-level exchanges between the two brotherly countries. The President made these remarks while talking to the Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to Jordan, Major General (R) Sajjad Ali Khan, who called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, today.

The President congratulated the Ambassador-designate on his appointment as Pakistan’s Ambassador to Jordan with concurrent accreditation to Palestine. He asked the Ambassador to take steps for the welfare of Pakistani community in Jordan and help address the issues being faced by them. Expressing satisfaction over the existing level of bilateral cooperation, the President underlined the need to further explore the possibilities to enhance bilateral cooperation in the domains of defence, trade, culture and economy.

The President also highlighted the brutalities being committed by Israeli forces during recent air strikes against the innocent Palestinians which led to the death of hundreds of Palestinians, including children. He said that Pakistan strongly condemned the Israeli barbaric acts against the Palestinians and had urged the international community to play its role in granting Palestinians their right-to-self-determination.=DNA

