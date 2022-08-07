PPP refutes Fawad’s allegations; Party has no hidden accounts: Mandviwalla

DNA

KARACHI, Aug 07: Pakistan People Party (PPP) leader refuting the

allegations of PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry against PPP has said his party

does not believe in hiding any details and altering records.

Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla clarified that PPP has no

hidden accounts, donors, or audit details like PTI. If you want to see

the facts related to the accounts of the PPP, you can see the facts on

the website of the Election Commission, he maintained.

He said that Asif Ali Zardari is the President of Pakistan People’s

Party Parliamentarian (PPP-P) and all members of parliament are also

related to PPP-P while Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is the Chairman of

Pakistan People’s Party. All funds are taken in the name of the PPP-P

and no money was ever transferred from the accounts of PPPP to PPP-P.

Mandviwalla claimed that PPP had submitted the detail of the accounts of

PPP duly signed by its Secretary General before the Election Commission

and the same was declared correct by the commission. Under Section 210

of the Elections Act 2017, the Secretary General of the party has the

power to submit the particulars with his signature, he hinted. He

further said that Fawad Chaudhry’s claim of opening an account with

Rs41,472,7779 by PPP-P in 2011 is not true.

PPP-P had opened an account with an amount of Rs. 365,865,372 in 2011.

He said details of accounts and audit reports of PPP-P and PPP are

submitted to the Election Commission every year and Fawad Chaudhry

should read Election Commission Rules.

Fawad Chaudhry has tried to mislead people by mixing accounts and audit

details of PPP. The audit report is a public document, PTI should not

mislead the public like this, he added.