PPP refutes Fawad’s allegations; Party has no hidden accounts: Mandviwalla
DNA
KARACHI, Aug 07: Pakistan People Party (PPP) leader refuting the
allegations of PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry against PPP has said his party
does not believe in hiding any details and altering records.
Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla clarified that PPP has no
hidden accounts, donors, or audit details like PTI. If you want to see
the facts related to the accounts of the PPP, you can see the facts on
the website of the Election Commission, he maintained.
He said that Asif Ali Zardari is the President of Pakistan People’s
Party Parliamentarian (PPP-P) and all members of parliament are also
related to PPP-P while Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is the Chairman of
Pakistan People’s Party. All funds are taken in the name of the PPP-P
and no money was ever transferred from the accounts of PPPP to PPP-P.
Mandviwalla claimed that PPP had submitted the detail of the accounts of
PPP duly signed by its Secretary General before the Election Commission
and the same was declared correct by the commission. Under Section 210
of the Elections Act 2017, the Secretary General of the party has the
power to submit the particulars with his signature, he hinted. He
further said that Fawad Chaudhry’s claim of opening an account with
Rs41,472,7779 by PPP-P in 2011 is not true.
PPP-P had opened an account with an amount of Rs. 365,865,372 in 2011.
He said details of accounts and audit reports of PPP-P and PPP are
submitted to the Election Commission every year and Fawad Chaudhry
should read Election Commission Rules.
Fawad Chaudhry has tried to mislead people by mixing accounts and audit
details of PPP. The audit report is a public document, PTI should not
mislead the public like this, he added.
Related News
PM, Amir of Qatar discuss issues of mutual interest
ISLAMABAD, Aug 07 (DNA): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held atelephonic conversation with the AmirRead More
PPP refutes Fawad’s allegations; Party has no hidden accounts: Mandviwalla
DNA KARACHI, Aug 07: Pakistan People Party (PPP) leader refuting theallegations of PTI leader FawadRead More
Comments are Closed